Italy business and consumer morale fall in May

ROME, May 26 (Reuters) - Morale amongst Italian businesses and consumers fell in May, data showed on Friday, signalling an uncertain near-term outlook for the euro zone's third largest economy. National statistics institute ISTAT's manufacturing confidence index declined to 101.4 from a downwardly revised 102.8 the month before, coming in clearly below a median forecast of 102.5 in a Reuters survey of 11 analysts.

The May reading was the lowest since October last year.

ISTAT's composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, slipped to 108.7 in May, compared with April's reading of 110.4.

All the sectors comprised in the business confidence index fell back in May, ISTAT said, with construction showing the sharpest deterioration.

Consumer confidence also declined this month, though less markedly, coming in at 105.1 from 105.5 in April.

The May reading was broadly in line with a median forecast of 105.2 in Reuters' poll.

Italian gross domestic product increased by a stronger-than-expected 0.5% in the first quarter from the previous three months, and in April the government revised up its forecast for full-year GDP growth to 1.0% from 0.6% previously.

ISTAT gave the following data on the May manufacturing confidence survey:

MAY

APRIL MARCH FEB Overall index

101.4 102.8r 103.9r 102.8r Orders level

-10.6

-8.6r -7.8r -8.0r Inventories

4.6

4.3

3.9

4.1 Output outlook

4.3

6.1r

8.1r

5.3r r=revised ((Reporting by Gavin Jones, gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com))

