Italy breaks euro zone demand record for 10-year bond sale

MILAN, June 3 (Reuters) - Italy sold 14 billion euros ($15.67 billion) worth of a new 10-year BTP bond which attracted record investor interest, as the country relaxes stringent restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Bids for the new bond, expiring December 1, 2030, were around 108 billion euros, one of the lead managers said on Wednesday, the highest-ever demand for a single-tranche euro zone bond sale.

The 14 billion euros raised by Italy is "very material especially given it's one day before the ECB meeting", Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, said.

Investors in Italian debt are pricing in a well-established expectation that the European Central Bank will increase its bond buying programme by 500 billion euros.

The Treasury has set the yield for its new issue at 1.707%, 9 basis points over the August 2030 BTP from an initial guidance of around 15 basis points.

The issue is part of a broader plan aimed at raising resources for one of the countries hardest hit by the virus, with the government expecting the economy to contract by around 8% this year.

Italian borrowing costs have fallen sharply in recent weeks, boosted by the possibility that the country might receive grants from the European Union without the funds counting towards the country's hefty debt pile.

Debt sustainability concerns had caused a spike in Italian yields and the risk premium over safe-haven German debt in March and April.

Italy's previous syndicated issue at the end of April attracted final demand of more than 110 billion euros across its two tranches.

Rome said in April that due to increased financial needs triggered by the coronavirus crisis it could issue bonds with maturities of 10 years or less through syndicated deals, which had previously been reserved for longer-dated issues or inflation-linked bonds.

The Treasury said on Tuesday it had mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC France, Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services, NatWest and UniCredit for the sale.

