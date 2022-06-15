Italy bond yields tumble, euro jumps as ECB set to discuss bond turmoil

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields fell sharply and the euro rallied on Wednesday after the European Central Bank said the rate-setting Governing Council will hold an unscheduled meeting to discuss the recent sell-off in government bonds.

From top-rated Germany to highly-indebted Italy, government borrowing costs across the euro area have soared to multi-year highs this week hit by a double whammy of expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes and concern about a lack of an ECB plan to contain signs of strain in euro area bond markets.

So, news that the ECB will hold an ad-hoc meeting on Wednesday was met with relief across European markets.

Italy's 10-year bond yield slid 20 basis points to 4% IT10YT=RR, down from eight-year highs hit this week. It was set for its biggest daily fall since March 1.

Two-year bond yields were last down 7 bps on the day at around 2%. Futures on the Italian stock market IFSc1 were up 2.2%.

The euro benefited from the news and was last up almost 0.6% at $1.047 EUR=EBS, up from a one-month low hit earlier this week. It hit a 16-month high against Britain's pound at 87.20 pence EURGBP=EBS

"We should get a statement along the lines reflecting a willingness to act and then maybe they will also task committees to work on options, this is what was missing from last week," said Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, the head of the bank's market operations, on Tuesday said that the ECB was "closely" monitoring the situation and was ready to deploy both existing and new tools if it found that the market repricing was "disorderly."

Spanish, Portuguese and Greek bond yields were also down sharply in early London trade.

Benchmark German bond yields were a touch higher, perhaps reflecting some caution among investors ahead of Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve decision.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was flat on the day at 1.74%, having touched an eight-year high at around 1.77% DE10TY=RR.

The Fed is expected to deliver a 75 bps rate hike later in the day.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Samuel Indyk; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

