Italy bond yields tumble, euro jumps as ECB set to discuss bond selloff

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields fell sharply in early trade on Wednesday after a European Central Bank spokesperson said the rate-setting Governing Council will hold an unscheduled meeting to discuss the recent sell-off in government bonds.

Italy's 10-year bond yield slid 20 basis points to 4% IT10YT=RR, while two-year bond yields were last down 7 bps on the day at around 2%. Futures on the Italian stock market IFSc1 were up 2.2%.

The euro also appeared to benefit from the news and was last up almost 0.5% at $1.047 EUR=EBS, up from a one-month low hit overnight.

Bond yields across the bloc have soared this week on expectations for aggressive interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

A selloff in southern European bond markets was exacerbated after the ECB said last week it saw no need to create a new tool to help weaker economies cope with rising borrowing costs as it ends bond buying and looks to hike rates.

