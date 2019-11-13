Italy bond yields rise at auction amid government stability concerns

Antonella Cinelli Reuters
Italy paid higher yields to sell bonds on Wednesday hit by concerns on the stability of the Rome government amid a fresh rift in the ruling coalition over an aborted foreign rescue of a steel plant.

The Treasury raised 7.25 billion euros ($8 billion) at auction, at the top of its planned issue range, with overall demand totalling 10.722 billion euros.

A new seven-year BTP bond maturing in January 2027 was sold at 0.91%, up from 0.60% at the previous auction in mid-October and the highest level since July.

The yield on a three-year bond rose to 0.22% from 0.05% at last month's auction, the highest since July.

A smaller sale of a 30-year BTP bond maturing in September 2049 fetched a 2.29% gross yield compared with 2.03% at last month's sale, the highest since May.

Italy also sold a March 2047 BTP bond which is no longer offered on a regular basis.

Steel maker ArcelorMittal MT.AS said last week it was withdrawing from a 2018 deal to acquire the Ilva site in the southern city of Taranto, blaming its decision on a government move to scrap immunity from prosecution over environmental damage in the area.

