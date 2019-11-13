Italy bond yields rise at auction amid government stability concerns

ROME, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italy paid higher yields to sell bonds on Wednesday hit by concerns on the stability of the Rome government amid a fresh rift in the ruling coalition over an aborted foreign rescue of a steel plant. BITX, BANKIT16

The Treasury raised 7.25 billion euros ($8 billion) at auction, at the top of its planned issue range, with overall demand totalling 10.722 billion euros.

A new seven-year BTP bond maturing in January 2027 was sold at 0.91%, up from 0.60% at the previous auction in mid-October and the highest level since July.

The yield on a three-year bond rose to 0.22% from 0.05% at last month's auction, the highest since July.

A smaller sale of a 30-year BTP bond maturing in September 2049 fetched a 2.29% gross yield compared with 2.03% at last month's sale, the highest since May.

Italy also sold a March 2047 BTP bond which is no longer offered on a regular basis.

Steel maker ArcelorMittal MT.AS said last week it was withdrawing from a 2018 deal to acquire the Ilva site in the southern city of Taranto, blaming its decision on a government move to scrap immunity from prosecution over environmental damage in the area.

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((antonella.cinelli@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 85224271))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.