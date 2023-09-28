Italy bond risk premium at widest since March

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italian 10-year government bond yields traded at their largest premium to Germany's since late March 20, after Italy's government hiked its budget deficit targets and cut its growth forecasts for this year and next.

Yields on 10-year benchmark Italian debt traded at as much as 199.4 basis points above those for 10-year benchmark German Bunds DE10IT10=RR, the most since March 20, when markets were gripped by a crisis in the global banking sector.

The spread serves as a gauge of appetite among investors to hold Italian debt - a higher number reflects the size of the premium a bondholder will demand to own Italian bonds rather than German paper.

The spread was last at 196.4 bps by 0830 GMT.

