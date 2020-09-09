Italy authority expects to conclude review of EU court Mediaset ruling soon-sources

MILAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Italian communications authority AGCOM has begun a review of a ruling by a top EU court into a dispute between France's Vivendi and Italian broadcaster Mediaset that could bring an overhaul of Italy's communications laws, sources said on Wednesday.

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled last week that an Italian law which forced Vivendi VIV.PA, Mediaset's MS.MI second-biggest shareholder, to freeze most of its voting rights in the Italian group violated EU rules.

A person close to the matter said AGCOM had begun reviewing the ruling and expected to reach a conclusion shortly.

AGCOM hopes to clarify in 10 days whether the Italian antitrust law is still in force after EU court ruling, the sources added.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by James Mackenzie)

