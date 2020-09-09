VIV

Italy authority expects to conclude review of EU court Mediaset ruling soon-sources

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Italian communications authority AGCOM has begun a review of a ruling by a top EU court into a dispute between France's Vivendi and Italian broadcaster Mediaset that could bring an overhaul of Italy's communications laws, sources said on Wednesday.

MILAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Italian communications authority AGCOM has begun a review of a ruling by a top EU court into a dispute between France's Vivendi and Italian broadcaster Mediaset that could bring an overhaul of Italy's communications laws, sources said on Wednesday.

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled last week that an Italian law which forced Vivendi VIV.PA, Mediaset's MS.MI second-biggest shareholder, to freeze most of its voting rights in the Italian group violated EU rules.

A person close to the matter said AGCOM had begun reviewing the ruling and expected to reach a conclusion shortly.

AGCOM hopes to clarify in 10 days whether the Italian antitrust law is still in force after EU court ruling, the sources added.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by James Mackenzie)

((james.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129533 ; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging james.mackenzie.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV MS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters