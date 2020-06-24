Italy audit court OKs state guarantees for $7.1 bln bank loan for Fiat Chrysler - source

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

Italy's audit court has given its green light to a decree offering state guarantees for a 6.3-billion euro ($7.12 billion) loan for Fiat Chrysler's Italian Unit, a source said, paving the way for the largest crisis loan to a European carmaker.

ROME, June 24 (Reuters) - Italy's audit court has given its green light to a decree offering state guarantees for a 6.3-billion euro ($7.12 billion) loan for Fiat Chrysler's Italian Unit, a source said, paving the way for the largest crisis loan to a European carmaker.

The court's decision is the final step in what has been a lengthy and contested process for the loan.

The request for state support sparked controversy In Italy, as Fiat Chrysler (FCA) is registered in the Netherlands.

FCA has said it had asked for the loan to help its operations in Italy to weather the crisis triggered by the coronavirus emergency.

"The audit court authorized the decree," said a source close to the matter asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Agnieszka Flak) ((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390685224393;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/FIATCHRYSLER LOAN (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters