Italy audit court approves decree to privatise Monte dei Paschi - sources

Contributor
mid- Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Italy's audit court has given its approval to a government decree needed for a clean-up of bad loans at bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and the privatisation of the state-owned bank, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

By mid-2022 the government must sell its stake or dilute it through a merger deal, to meet conditions set by the European antitrust authorities at the time of the nationalisation.

The decree lists ways the government can liquidate its holding. These include share offerings, a public tender or negotiating a merger.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters