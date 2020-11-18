Italy audit court approves decree to privatise Monte dei Paschi - sources

By mid-2022 the government must sell its stake or dilute it through a merger deal, to meet conditions set by the European antitrust authorities at the time of the nationalisation.

The decree lists ways the government can liquidate its holding. These include share offerings, a public tender or negotiating a merger.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.