Italy approves Terna's submarine cable project Adriatic Link

Credit: REUTERS/Max Rossi

February 06, 2024 — 04:59 am EST

ROME, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italy has approved a strategic submarine cable project in the Adriatic Sea, power grid operator Terna TRN.MI and environment and energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The Adriatic Link cable is set to connect the Abruzzo and Marche regions, covering a distance of 250 kilometres (155 miles), including 210 underwater, and will boost the exchange capacity between northern and southern Italy.

Terna plans to invest 1.3 billion euros ($1.40 billion) in the project, which it says will help integrate renewable energy sources and achieve environmental targets.

Italian cablemaker Prysmian PRY.MI said in September it had won a contract worth around 630 million euros for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of the cable.

($1 = 0.9308 euros)

