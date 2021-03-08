AZN

Italy approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for over 65s -health ministry

Contributor
Angelo Amante Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Italy on Monday recommended the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for those aged over 65, the health ministry said in a statement, overcoming previous doubts that the drug might not be very effective amongst the elderly.

"Scientific evidence that has become available ... indicates that, even in people aged over 65, the vaccine is capable of providing significant protection," the ministry said.

