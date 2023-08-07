Italy approves 40% windfall tax on banks for 2023

Adds details on tax, analyst comment, minister quote

ROME, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italy has approved a 40% windfall tax on banks for 2023 and will use proceeds to help mortgage holders and cut taxes, the deputy prime minister said, in a move that sent banking shares plunging.

"One has only to look at banks' first-half profits ... to realise that we are not talking about a few millions, but ... of billions," Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini told a news conference in Rome.

Rising interest rates have driven Italian banks' profits to record levels in recent quarters as the cost of loans soared while banks managed to avoid paying more on deposits.

"If (it is true that) the burden deriving from the cost of money has ... doubled for households and businesses, what current account holders receive has certainly not doubled" Salvini said, adding there was a large gap between the rates applied to loans and deposits.

Italy will tax 40% of banks' net interest margin, a measure of income banks derive from the gap between lending and deposit rates.

Shares in Italy's top bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI opened down nearly 7%, UniCredit CRDI.MI fell 5%.

Bank of America estimated the government could raise between 2-3 billion euros from the tax which could shave between 2%-9% off banks' earnings.

