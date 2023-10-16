News & Insights

Italy approves 2024 budget with 24 bln euros of tax cuts, higher spending

October 16, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by Giuseppe Fonte and Gavin Jones for Reuters ->

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy's government has approved a budget for next year with measures worth around 24 billion euros ($25.3 billion) in tax cuts and increased spending, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday.

"It is a budget that I consider very serious, very realistic," Meloni said in a news conference, confirming that it extends for 2024 cuts to social security contributions for low and middle income earners, worth around 10 billion euros.

The budget bill approved by the government will go to parliament, which must pass it by the end of the year. During the process, the bill can be amended.

($1 = 0.9488 euros)

