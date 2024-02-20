Italy appoints special commissioner to run ArcelorMittal plants

Adds details and background throughout

ROME, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy's industry ministry said on Tuesday it had adopted a decree to put ArcelorMittal's MT.LU plants in the country under special administration, following weeks of clashes with the world's second largest steelmaker.

The multinational is the main shareholder of Acciaierie d'Italia (ADI), formerly known as Ilva, whose main plant in the southern city of Taranto is one of the largest in Europe and is a major employer in Italy's under-developed south.

Special Commissioner Giancarlo Quaranta will run the businesses, a statement said.

Quaranta has long experience of working at the Taranto steelworks, starting in 1984, according to his Linkedin profile.

He was a manager for Ilva's former owners, the Riva family, and also worked at the plant under a previous government-appointed special administration adopted in 2015.

ArcelorMittal, which could potentially launch a legal appeal against Rome's decision, was not immediately available for comment.

The company took control of Ilva in 2018 and currently owns 62% of ADI, while state-owned investment agency Invitalia has the remaining 38%.

The special administration regime helps the Rome government buy time while looking for a new industrial partner for ADI.

Ukraine's Metinvest could be among those interested in investing in ADI, its CEO was quoted as saying last month.

Weighed down by an increase in energy prices and a drop in rolled steel coil prices, ADI has run out of cash and has accumulated huge debts with suppliers including energy giant Eni ENI.MI.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has said it plans to provide instant liquidity to ADI through an up to five-year loan worth 320 million euros ($346.18 million).

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones, Alexandra Hudson)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.