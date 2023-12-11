News & Insights

Italy appeals court acquits former Monte Paschi execs in derivatives trial

Credit: REUTERS/EMILIO PARODI

December 11, 2023 — 08:40 am EST

Written by Emilio Parodi for Reuters ->

Adds details after second paragraph

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - An Italian appeals court on Monday acquitted three former executives of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI in a strand of a long-running case over derivatives deals blamed for playing a part in the downfall of the Tuscan lender.

The verdict has been closely watched by investors in Monte dei Paschi (MPS) because the acquittal frees the bank from any obligation towards plaintiffs who filed damage claims in connection to the derivatives case.

MPS had set aside money against those legal risks, provisions which can now be released, in a boost to earnings.

Milan's appeals judges acquitted former MPS Chairman Alessandro Profumo and former Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola, as well as the former head of statutory auditors Carlo Salvadori, because there is no case to answer.

Losses on the derivatives deals, together with those MPS suffered during the euro zone debt crisis, have threatened to destabilise Italy's financial industry and forced the lender to seek an 8-billion-euro ($8.6 billion) bailout in 2017.

($1 = 0.9296 euros)

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Valentina Za)

((emilio.parodi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7744))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.