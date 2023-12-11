Italy appeals court acquits former Monte Paschi execs in derivatives trial

Adds details after second paragraph

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - An Italian appeals court on Monday acquitted three former executives of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI in a strand of a long-running case over derivatives deals blamed for playing a part in the downfall of the Tuscan lender.

The verdict has been closely watched by investors in Monte dei Paschi (MPS) because the acquittal frees the bank from any obligation towards plaintiffs who filed damage claims in connection to the derivatives case.

MPS had set aside money against those legal risks, provisions which can now be released, in a boost to earnings.

Milan's appeals judges acquitted former MPS Chairman Alessandro Profumo and former Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola, as well as the former head of statutory auditors Carlo Salvadori, because there is no case to answer.

Losses on the derivatives deals, together with those MPS suffered during the euro zone debt crisis, have threatened to destabilise Italy's financial industry and forced the lender to seek an 8-billion-euro ($8.6 billion) bailout in 2017.

($1 = 0.9296 euros)

