Italy antitrust opens inquiry into Google, Apple, Dropbox on cloud computing

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday it had opened an inquiry into Google Inc GOOG.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O and Dropbox Inc DBX.O over cloud computing services.

"The proceedings relate to alleged improper commercial practices and the possible inclusion of unfair clauses in contract conditions," the authority said in a statement.

