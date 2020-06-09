Italy antitrust body says Intesa's UBI bid faces hurdles over BPER deal

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said uncertainties over a planned asset sale agreed by Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI in order to solve competition issues in relation to its bid for rival UBI Banca UBI.MI make it impossible to clear the deal at present.

In a document seen by Reuters which summarises the antitrust authority's preliminary findings on the takeover, the regulator said it had not been able to take into consideration the proposed sale of branches and assets to BPER Banca EMII.MI which Intesa has committed to.

