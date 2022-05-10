Italy aims to sell ITA Airways by end of next month - minister

Updates with quotes, detail and

ROME, May 10 (Reuters) - Italy's government aims to sell state-owned ITA Airways by the end of June after a deadline for binding offers of May 23, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Tuesday.

Under a government decree, Rome plans to privatise ITA through a direct sale while retaining a minority, non-controlling stake in a first stage.

Three prospective bidders for ITA Airways have had access to its finance data room, Franco said addressing parliament over the issue.

They are shipping group MSC alongside Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE, the U.S. Certares fund in cooperation with Delta DAL.N and Air France AIRF.PA, and investor Indigo Partners, Franco said.

"A key factor is that the buyer is at least 51% owned by a European player," Franco said.

ITA started flying in October, after replacing Italy's 75-year-old carrier Alitalia which was finally grounded after years of losses and failed rescue attempts.

Under an agreement with the European Union, Rome can inject up to 1.35 billion euros ($1.42 billion) into the carrier by 2023. A privatisation deal would therefore reduce the financial support granted by the state, limiting the costs for Italian taxpayers.

($1 = 0.9480 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte Editing by Keith Weir)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.