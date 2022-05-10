Italy aims to sell ITA Airways by end of next month - minister

ROME, May 10 (Reuters) - Italy's government aims to sell state-owned ITA Airways by the end of June after a deadline for binding offers of May 23, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Tuesday.

Under a government decree, Rome plans to privatise ITA through a direct sale while retaining a minority, non-controlling stake in a first stage.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte Editing by Keith Weir)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.