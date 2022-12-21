Italy aims to cut retailers' digital payment costs via levy on banks, lawmakers say

Updates with details, background

ROME, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy's parliament has approved a measure in the 2023 budget paving the way for a levy or "solidarity contribution" from banks and payment processing firms in order to cut fees on digital payments for shopkeepers, two lawmakers said.

The move follows a decision to drop a provision that would have relaxed sanctions for retailers who refuse card payments, following criticism by the European Commission.

The budget amendment says Rome is working to broker a deal between banks, payment companies and sellers to reduce fees on electronic transactions worth up to 30 euros ($31.88) for businesses with yearly revenues of up to 400,000 euros.

Italy will impose the "solidarity contribution" equivalent to 50% of the net proceeds from fees on transactions of up to 30 euros if banks and business lobbies fail to reach by March an agreement on a "fair and transparent level of fees", the document seen by Reuters said.

Under measures adopted to unlock EU post-pandemic recovery funds, Italy introduced in mid-2022 fines of 30 euros plus 4% of the value of the transaction for shops refusing card payments.

Supporters of cash payments argue they save shopkeepers expensive banking fees, while critics say that reducing regulatory curbs on cash would fuel Italy's black economy.

Around 100 billion euros in taxes and social contributions are evaded every year in Italy.

The budget committee of the Chamber of Deputies passed the bill in the early morning of Wednesday, after having examined dozens of amendments.

The government plans to call a confidence vote on the budget in the whole Chamber of Deputies on Thursday to speed up its approval, lawmakers said.

($1 = 0.9411 euros)

