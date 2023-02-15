Italy aims to add 70 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, minister says

Adds detail, background

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Italian government aims to add at least 70 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Energy and Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Wednesday.

In a video message broadcast during a business event, Pichetto Fratin said that Rome was working on a decree to accelerate the permit process for renewables.

To reach the target indicated by the minister, Italy needs to add 10 GW a year to 2030, representing a significant jump from the roughly 3 GW of renewables capacity installed last year.

"We know we have to speed up energy production and, in particular, that from renewable sources," Pichetto Fratin said, adding that two thirds of Italy's current energy needs are covered by fossil fuels with the rest covered by renewables.

