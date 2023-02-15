Italy aims to add 70 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, minister says

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Italian government aims to add at least 70 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Energy and Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Wednesday.

In a video message broadcasted during a business event, Pichetto Fratin said that Rome was working on a decree to speed up the permitting process for renewable energy in Italy.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.