Italy achieves all 2022 recovery plan targets, milestones - minister

ROME, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Italy has achieved all 55 of its Recovery Plan targets and milestones set for the second half of 2022, European Affairs Minister Raffaele Fitto said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rome's government was required to meet the goals by the end of the year in order to receive the next tranche of funding for its post-COVID Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Italy is entitled to around 200 billion euros ($212.32 billion) of European Union funding through 2026.

($1 = 0.9420 euros)

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Alvise Armellini, writing by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gavin Jones)

