Italy 7-year bond yields rise to highest level since July

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs on 7-year Italian bonds rose to their highest level since July at an auction on Tuesday, amid political uncertainty ahead of a key regional vote on Jan. 26 and as heavy supply has put pressure on government paper.

Italy's Treasury sold 6.75 billion euros ($7.51 billion), the top amount planned, with the next medium-term bonds auction on Jan. 30.

The Treasury placed 3 billion euros of a three-year bond maturing in Jan. 2023 at a 0.18% gross yield, down from 0.22% in mid-November.

Italy also sold 2.5 billion euros of a 7-year bond maturing in Jan. 2027 paying 0.94%, compared with 0.91% in mid-November.

A bond due in March 2040 was sold for 1.25 billion euros and fetched a gross yield of 2.14%.

Citizens in the northern region of Emilia Romagna will vote later this month in a key election test for the governing coalition, with the opposition League party expected to pressure the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

($1 = 0.8985 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by James Mackenzie)

