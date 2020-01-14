Italy 7-year bond yields rise to highest level since July

Contributor
Sara Rossi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Borrowing costs on 7-year Italian bonds rose to their highest level since July at an auction on Tuesday, amid political uncertainty ahead of a key regional vote on Jan. 26 and as heavy supply has put pressure on government paper.

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs on 7-year Italian bonds rose to their highest level since July at an auction on Tuesday, amid political uncertainty ahead of a key regional vote on Jan. 26 and as heavy supply has put pressure on government paper.

Italy's Treasury sold 6.75 billion euros ($7.51 billion), the top amount planned, with the next medium-term bonds auction on Jan. 30.

The Treasury placed 3 billion euros of a three-year bond maturing in Jan. 2023 at a 0.18% gross yield, down from 0.22% in mid-November.

Italy also sold 2.5 billion euros of a 7-year bond maturing in Jan. 2027 paying 0.94%, compared with 0.91% in mid-November.

A bond due in March 2040 was sold for 1.25 billion euros and fetched a gross yield of 2.14%.

Citizens in the northern region of Emilia Romagna will vote later this month in a key election test for the governing coalition, with the opposition League party expected to pressure the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

($1 = 0.8985 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by James Mackenzie)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129892;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More