Italy 2023 GDP growth stronger than expected, but deficit posts big overshoot

March 01, 2024 — 06:04 am EST

March 1 (Reuters) - Italy's economy grew by 0.9% last year, slightly more than the government's most recent forecast, but the budget deficit came in far higher than expected, data showed on Friday.
    The 0.9% increase in gross domestic product (GDP) marked a sharp slowdown compared with a 4.0% growth rate in 2022, which was revised up by national statistics bureau ISTAT from a previously reported 3.7%.
    This year, the Treasury is targeting growth in the euro zone's third largest economy at 1.2%, a figure considered unrealistic by virtually all independent bodies.
    Most analysts forecast 2024 growth of around 0.7%. 
    Rome's budget deficit came in last year at 7.2% of GDP, down from an upwardly revised 8.6 in 2022 (previously reported at 8.0%) but far overshooting the official target for a second year running.
    The government had targeted a 2023 ratio of 5.3%. 
    Meloni is targeting the deficit to fall to 4.3% of GDP this year, but the goal is threatened by a looming ruling by EU statistics bureau Eurostat over how to classify fiscal incentives for energy-saving home improvements. [nL1N3CF1GE]
    These incentives have helped pushed up the fiscal gap in the last two years.
    Despite the deficit overshoot, Italy's public debt - proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece's - fell to 137.3% of GDP in 2023 from 140.5% the year before, helped by strong inflation which increased nominal GDP.
    The 2022 debt level was revised down from a previously reported 141.6%.
    The 2023 result was significantly below the government's target of 140.2%
    ISTAT gave the following data on Italy's GDP growth, the budget deficit, the public debt and other details of public accounts. 

 
 
                          2023       2022      2021                
 GDP                      0.9        4.0       8.3                    
 Deficit/GDP              7.2        8.6       8.7                       
 Debt/GDP               137.3      140.5     147.1             
 Primary balance/GDP**   -3.4       -4.3      -5.2                     
 Taxes/GDP               42.5       42.5      42.6                   
 **public balance excluding debt servicing costs 
 

