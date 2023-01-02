Italy 2022 state sector budget deficit at 66.9 bln euros

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 66.9 billion euros ($71.30 billion)in 2022, 39.6 billion euros lower versus 2021, the Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

The difference came mainly from an increase in tax revenues as well as other factors including the 20-billion-euro tranche as part of grants provided by the European Union's post-pandemic recovery fund.

In December 2022, Italy posted a preliminary shortfall of 3.2 billion euros, slightly improving from a deficit of 3.4 billion euros in the same period of 2021.

