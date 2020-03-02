Italy 2019 budget deficit lowest since 2007, far smaller than expected

By Gavin Jones

ROME, March 2 (Reuters) - Italy's budget deficit was far lower than expected in 2019, data showed on Monday, reaching its lowest in 12 years and giving the government leeway to increase borrowing this year to counter the economic impact of coronavirus.

National statistics institute ISTAT reported a 2019 deficit at 1.6% of national output, around half the European Union's 3% ceiling and below the government's target of 2.2%.

The 1.6% rate was down from 2.2% in 2018 and was the lowest reading since 2007.

Italy's public debt - proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece's - was stable in 2019 at 134.8% of GDP, below the government's target of 135.7%.

Gross domestic product rose 0.3% in 2019, ISTAT reported, slightly above expectations, following an increase of 0.8% in 2018.

However, the economy contracted in the fourth quarter of last year, and the outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy last month has disrupted activity, leading many analysts to forecast a full-year GDP decline for this year.

The government has said it will increase spending and borrowing this year to counter the economic hit from the virus.

Milan-based think-tank REF estimated on Saturday that the measures taken to rein in the virus's spread, including closing many public venues and events, will cut GDP in the first half of this year by 1% to 3%.

The government's official target, set in September, is for a deficit of 2.2% of GDP this year.

The government's most recent official forecast was for 2019 growth of 0.1%, and in January ISTAT issued a preliminary estimate of 0.2%.

In September last year, the coalition of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party pencilled in growth of 0.6% for 2020, but economists say that already looks out of reach.

An increase in tax and other revenues lay behind the surprise public finance figures, ISTAT said, with total revenues rising 2.8% in 2019 from the year before.

Direct taxes rose 3.4%, possibly reflecting measures to fight tax evasion taken by the previous coalition of 5-Star and the right-wing League, which collapsed in August.

Indirect taxes, mainly sales tax, rose by 1.4%. Other revenues, including dividends from public bodies and companies, increased by 8.4%.

The overall tax burden increased to 42.4% of GDP from 41.9% in 2018 to post its highest reading since 2015, ISTAT said.

