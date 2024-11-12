News & Insights

Italmobiliare S.p.A. Achieves Robust Growth in 2024

November 12, 2024 — 11:31 am EST

Italmobiliare SPA (IT:ITM) has released an update.

Italmobiliare S.p.A. reports strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with consolidated revenues rising by 19.3% to 499.4 million euros and EBITDA surging by 65.9% to 110.6 million euros. This growth is driven by the success of portfolio companies such as Italgen, Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, and CDS-Casa della Salute, which have shown impressive revenue and EBITDA increases. The group’s net financial position has also improved significantly, showcasing its robust financial health and strategic growth execution.

