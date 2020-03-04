Italian yields tumble as markets bet ECB will act against coronavirus

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Italy led a fall in southern European bond yields on Wednesday, as investors bet the European Central Bank will be spurred to take action to protect the euro zone economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

The ECB's Governing Council held a telephone conference call late on Tuesday to assess the impact of coronavirus but policy action was not on the agenda, two sources told Reuters.

Money markets are now positioned for a 10-bp rate cut at next week's ECB meeting.

But with a rate cut seen having a limited impact, other policy options are on the table.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that possible measures under discussion include a targeted longer-term refinancing operation (TLTRO) directed at small- and medium-sized enterprises in the 19-country euro zone, who may be hit hardest by the downturn.

Speculation about such measures supported southern European bond markets, such as Italy - which is battling to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell seven basis points to 0.913% IT10YT=RR -- its lowest level in almost two weeks. It had tumbled 17 bps on Tuesday in its biggest one-day drop in five weeks.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields were down 3-4 bps ES10YT=RR, PT10YT=RR.

"The view that the ECB could step in with some measures is out there," said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist, at RBC Capital Markets. "I don't think they will do anything before the meeting next week."

British 10-year gilt yields fell to a record low around 0.34% GB10YT=RR, in a sign that investors were also positioning for a near-term rate cut from the Bank of England.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a surprise 50 basis point cut, its first off-schedule move since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields remained below 1% US10YT=RR on Wednesday, having dropped below the key level after the Fed cut. That dive has pushed the gap over German Bund yields to 154 basis points -- its tightest since 2016.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was last up just 1.5 basis points on the day at -0.63% DE10YT=RR -- remaining near six-month lows set on Monday.

It is around 10 bps away from record lows hit last September at around -0.74% -- levels that analysts say are likely to be tested soon.

"It does look like we're in crisis mode," said Daniel Lenz, a rates strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

"Yesterday, the first reaction to the Fed rate cut was positive and then a view set in that if the Fed sees the need for an emergency cut, then it is quite concerned, so risk aversion has increased again."

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by William Maclean and Toby Chopra

