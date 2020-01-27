Italian yield sinks after Salvini election failure, German Bund yield down

The Italian 10-year yield fell to a three-month low Monday after right-wing leader Matteo Salvini failed in his bid to overturn decades of leftist rule in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna on Sunday, bringing relief to the national government.
