Italian yield hits 4% as ECB rate hike bets batter bonds

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose sharply on Thursday and the Italian 10-year yield breached 4% for the first time since June as traders jacked up their bets on a big European Central Bank interest rate hike next week.

Euro zone money markets are now pricing in a roughly 80% chance for a 75 basis point rate hike, following Wednesday's record-high inflation print. That is up from a slightly more than 50% chance that was priced in on Wednesday before the inflation numbers.

The rise in rate expectations sent government bond yields sharply higher across the bloc.

Italy's 10-year bond yield jumped 12 basis points to its highest since mid-June at 4.006% IT10YT=RR. Italian yields hit as high as 4.28% in June, prompting the ECB to promise a new instrument to prevent an excessive divergence in government borrowing costs within the 19-country currency bloc.

The rise on Thursday pushed the closely-watched gap between German and Italian bond yields to 243 basis points DE10IT10=RR -- its widest since late July - before it retreated.

Italian two and 30-year yields were also up around 10 basis points IT2YT=RR, IT30YT=RR.

"This week’s European inflation data has shown that price pressures continue to be strong in the euro zone," Mizuho analysts said.

"The ECB's 8th September meeting is still a close call, but this latest data will likely be enough to tip even the centrist members towards a 75 basis point hike," they added.

The data released on Wednesday showed euro zone inflation rose to another record high at 9.1% in August, beating expectations and solidifying the case for further big ECB hikes.

Germany's 10-year yield shot up 9 basis points to 1.627% DE10YT=RR, while yields in other countries were up by similar amounts FR10YT=RR.

German yields ended August with their biggest monthly surge in over 30 years.

Bond markets across Europe have been battered as surging gas prices, fueled by Russian supply concerns, fanned worries over inflation and pushed up expectations for higher rates even as recession fears mount.

