Italian watchdog fines BAT and Amazon over misleading advertising

ROME, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italy's AGCM competition watchdog has fined British American Tobacco (BAT) BATS.L and Amazon AMZN.O a combined 7 million euros ($7.5 million) over misleading advertising for heated tobacco products.

BAT was fined 6 million euros and Amazon 1 million euros for failing to provide sufficient information to consumers about the nicotine content and corresponding health risks from use of the Glo Hyper X2 and Glo Hyper Air products, AGCM's statement said.

Street and online advertising presented the products as "simple electronic devices" and "design objects", the regulator said.

"This is seriously misleading conduct that leads consumers to purchase a product that poses health risks and is prohibited for minors," it said.

An Amazon spokesperson was unable to provide immediate comment and the BAT press office did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

BAT's Glo device, which is sold on Amazon's online platform, does not itself contain nicotine but is used with tobacco sticks that do include nicotine.

The Italian antitrust regulator launched its investigation in April 2023, accusing the two companies of not clearly stating that the heaters were for adults only and noting that they were being marketed as "nicotine-free".

At the time, Reuters found an Amazon offer for Glo Hyper X2 presenting the product as "the cigarette alternative, a smokeless and odour-free experience, nicotine-free".

An accompanying image had a "no under-18s" symbol.

The same product is now sold with the following warning: "Not for sale to minors. This product, when used with related tobacco or nicotine sticks, cartridges or refills is not risk-free and provides nicotine."

