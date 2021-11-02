Italian watchdog drops Google display adv case as EU antitrust investigates

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it had dropped a probe into Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O alleged abuse of its dominant position in the online display advertising market after the EU antitrust started a similar investigation.

The Italian watchdog decided non to take any action as under EU laws the case is now out of its responsibility, it said in its weekly bulletin.

The European Commission opened an investigation in June into whether Google distorts competition by favouring its own online advertising technology services to the detriment of rivals, advertisers and online publishers.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

