Italian utility Acea picks Equitix for exclusive talks in solar op deal - sources

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian regional utility Acea ACE.MI has picked infrastructure investor Equitix for exclusive talks to join forces in plans to expand its solar power operations, two sources said on Thursday.

Equitix and Italian renewable energy fund Tages had been left in the race to become Acea's partner of choice to develop the assets, a source previously told Reuters.

"The exclusive has gone to Equitix," one of the sources said on Thursday.

Acea and Tages declined to comment while Equitix was not immediately available for a comment.

Rome-based Acea, one of Italy's biggest regional utilities, is looking to grow its solar power capacity to 747 megawatts by the end of 2024, including via partnerships with financial players.

On Wednesday Acea Chief Executive Giuseppe Gola said the utility expected to close the deal by the end of this year or early next year.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Valentina Za)

