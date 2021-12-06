Italian union demands Leonardo halts plan to furlough workers

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Metalworkers union UILM called on aerospace and defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI on Monday to drop plans to furlough the bulk of employees at its Aerostructures plants in southern Italy.

Workers at the state-controlled group went on strike on Monday to protest against the plan to furlough up to 3,400 people, out of 4,500 working at the Aerostructures division.

"We don't want to talk about subsidies, but about work, investments and an industrial plan that guarantees concrete prospects for all the sites, starting with those in the south," UILM head Rocco Palombella said on Twitter.

"We will continue to fight until the furlough procedure is withdrawn," he added of the plan to furlough Aerostructures workers for 13 weeks starting from Jan. 3.

Tensions with workers could make it harder for Leonardo to overhaul the division, which has been hit by a drastic fall in orders for aircraft components from Boeing BA.N, Airbus AIR.PA and ATR.

The UILM and FIOM unions, which organised Monday's eight-hour strike and a demonstration in Rome, also highlighted the risk of job losses stemming from Leonardo's planned sale of OTO Melara and Wass units.

Three sources told Reuters last week that Franco-German consortium KNDS was close to making a 650 million euro offer to buy the two units.

