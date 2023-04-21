Italian tycoon Caltagirone holds 1.1% stake in Banco BPM - paper

Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

April 21, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Italian media and real estate tycoon Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone holds a 1.1% stake in Italy's third largest bank Banco BPM, MF newspaper reported on Friday.

Caltagirone is the second largest shareholder in Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI, and a key investor in both Generali and Mediobanca MDBI.MI.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gavin Jones)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.