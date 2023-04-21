Italian tycoon Caltagirone holds 1.1% stake in Banco BPM - paper

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Italian media and real estate tycoon Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone holds a 1.1% stake in Italy's third largest bank Banco BPM, MF newspaper reported on Friday.

Caltagirone is the second largest shareholder in Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI, and a key investor in both Generali and Mediobanca MDBI.MI.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gavin Jones)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.