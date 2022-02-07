Italian stocks fall, pressured by govt bond sell-off

Danilo Masoni Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Italy's top FTSE MIB benchmark index fell to its lowest in more than one week on Monday as a sell-off in government bonds put pressure on the country's equities following last week's hawkish pivot by the European Central Bank.

By 1017 GMT, the FTSE MIB was down 1.2%, underperforming other European indices, as 10-year Italian yields rose sharply for a third straight session, sending the spread against safer German bonds to the widest since August 2020.

