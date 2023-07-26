Italian steelmaker Feralpi sees IPO more likely in 2024, CEO says

Adds more quotes, financial data, background

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian steelmaker Feralpi Group is eying a listing next year after slowing its initial public offering (IPO) plan due to market conditions, its CEO said on Wednesday.

"Given the market, economic and especially the financial situation we have slowed down our IPO plan, we see it more likely in 2024," Giuseppe Pasini said at a news conference.

Earlier this month sources told Reuters the steelmaker had put its IPO plan on hold due to market conditions and the economic slowdown.

"Shareholders are definitely interested in looking at listing as an opportunity to grow. We have hired Lazard as an adviser," Pasini added.

As investment dries up in Europe due to economic uncertainty and higher interest rates, global steel prices have dived. With energy costs soaring, steelmakers' profits are retreating from record levels in 2021 and 2022.

The family-owned group, which was founded in 1968 and manufactures steel products for construction and special applications, reported revenues of 2.4 billion euros ($2.65 billion) last year, up 24% from 2021, with a core profit of 502 million euros, up from 274 million.

Revenues are however down 20% in the first half of this year from 2022 due to a hefty reduction in prices, and the company expects the broad first half trend to extend across 2023 as a whole.

"It could be a recovery in 2024, more likely in the second half of the next year," the CEO said.

