Italian steelmaker Feralpi sees IPO more likely in 2024, CEO says

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian steelmaker Feralpi Group is eying a listing in 2024 after slowing its initial public offering (IPO) plan due to market conditions, its CEO said on Wednesday.

"Given the market, economic and especially the financial situation we have slowed down our IPO plan, we see it more likely in 2024," Giuseppe Pasini said at a news conference.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro editing by Gavin Jones)

