Italian steelmaker Feralpi puts IPO plans on hold - sources

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Italian steelmaker Feralpi Group has put its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) on hold due to market conditions and the economic slowdown, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

In May Feralpi, which was working with advisers at Lazard, sounded out investment banks to arrange a possible IPO to list in Milan, sources said at that time.

The family-owned group, which manufactures steel products for construction and special applications, reported revenues of 1.93 billion euros ($2.12 billion) in 2021, with a core profit of 272 million euros, based on the latest figures on its website.

Smaller Italian company CAME, which provides security access technology for homes and businesses, also temporarily paused its IPO process, two different sources said.

Italian ceramics group Italcer, which said that aimed to list on the Milan stock market in 2023, recently said it was also considering a sale.

Speaking at an event in Milan at the end of June, Italcer's Chief Executive Graziano Verdi said the group was in a dual track process.

The successful Frankfurt market debut of Hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera's NCH2.DE was seen as an encouraging sign for Europe's capital markets, which were hit by market volatility in the first half of 2023.

IPOs in Italy totalled more than 1.3 billion euros since January, according to Italian broker Equita.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Jane Merriman)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

