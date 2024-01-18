Italian state TV plans to sell up to 15% stake in tower unit Rai Way

Adds details from statement, background from paragraph 4

ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italian state broadcaster RAI said on Thursday it plans to sell a stake of up to 15% in its Milan-listed broadcasting tower unit Rai Way RWAY.MI to fund a three-year business plan.

RAI will extract value from a minority stake in Rai Way while retaining the majority of the capital, the broadcaster said in a statement, adding that the business plan includes additional spending of 225 million euros ($245 million).

The state-owned broadcaster currently owns a 65% stake in Rai Way.

RAI first floated the possibility of selling part of its holding in December, drawing criticism earlier this month from a group of minority investors in Rai Way, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

In the statement, RAI said it remained "open to assess further opportunities to develop Rai Way's business", signalling the stake sale would not prevent it from exploring a long-awaited tie-up between the unit and rival EI Towers, according to a person familiar with the matter.

According to the group of minority shareholders, which include investment firms Amber Capital and Artemis, the stake disposal would extract less value for Rai Way's investors than a combination with EI Towers.

Under a blueprint for the previously discussed merger, Rai Way investors would have received an extraordinary dividend worth around 310 million-400 million euros, according to Kepler analyst calculations.

