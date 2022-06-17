Italian spreads continue tightening with focus on ECB tool

By Yoruk Bahceli

June 17 (Reuters) - Southern European bond spreads continued to tighten on Friday as markets digested further news reports on what the European Central Bank's new tool to avoid a large divergence in borrowing costs within the euro zone might look like.

The ECB said on Wednesday it had mandated staff to accelerate the design of a new "anti-fragmentation" tool after a surge in some southern member states' bond spreads - the additional yield they pay over safe-haven German debt.

After various source-based reports following that announcement, focus overnight was on comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde.

Lagarde explained to euro zone finance ministers that the anti-fragmentation tool, once ready, might kick in when spreads increased beyond certain thresholds, or if spreads increased too fast within a short period of time, sources said. They said Lagarde did not indicate where those thresholds might be.

Italian 10-year yields were down 5 bps to 3.80% by 0747 GMT, bringing the closely watched spread over German bonds to 209 bps, after having been quoted over 10 bps lower in earlier trade. DE10IT10=RR

"The ECB has this week served as the circuit-breaker of the otherwise consensus trade of being short the BTPs-Bund spread, and have now sent the spread back to pre-ECB meeting level," said Piet Christiansen, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

But trading remained very volatile on Friday.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, rose as much as 7 bps in early trade and was last up one bp to 1.71%. DE10YT=RR

Friday's moves follow big jumps in German yields on Thursday in a very volatile session driven by a surprise rate hike from the Swiss National Bank and a shift in its approach to the franc that drew attention to the ramifications for euro zone debt.

A Thursday news report on the ECB's new tool, which some market participants interpreted to mean the ECB may sell German and other so-called "core" bonds to buy Southern European bonds, had also put pressure on German bonds.

"With very low visibility of near term market outlook, we expect an elevated volatility to remain," Christiansen said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Catherine Evans)

