Italian sneaker brand Golden Goose picks four banks for Milan IPO-sources

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

December 05, 2023 — 11:21 am EST

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian luxury sneaker brand Golden Goose has picked Bank of America, Mediobanca, JPMorgan and UBS as joint global coordinators for a planned listing in Milan next year, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The group, which was acquired by private equity firm Permira in 2020, had revenue of 145 million euros($157 million) in the third quarter, up 16% from a year earlier.

The Financial Times reported last week that Permira had selected three banks for Golden Goose's initial public offering, which is expected to value the company at roughly 3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9246 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Valentina Za)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
More articles by this source ->

