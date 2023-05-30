Italian shops, financial firms seek Antitrust line to cut card payment fees

By Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za

ROME, May 30 (Reuters) - Italian retailers, banks and payment firms have agreed to cut fees on small-sized card payments as demanded by the government, sources familiar with the matter said, but now want assurances from the Antitrust body that the deal does not harm competition.

A formal accord would allow nationalist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to remove the threat of a windfall tax on small transactions.

The terms under discussion envisage zero fees on digital payments worth up to 10 euros ($11.01), together with a commitment to cut fees on items between 10 and 30 euros.

However, financial firms are worried about the risk of future fines for competition law infringements and argue that an opinion from the Antitrust body is required before ratifying any deal, two sources said.

The Treasury may seek the opinion on behalf of the parties, a third source said.

With most commercial transactions by payment providers already free of charge for purchases of up to 10 euros, the accord would not significantly alter the status quo, but it takes pressure off the government.

Meloni's allies thrust the issue of card payments into the spotlight last year, when they sought to address complaints by small retailers about fines introduced by the former administration of Mario Draghi for shops refusing card payments.

Italy is a digital laggard within the European Union with cash in 2019 accounting for 82% of transactions against a euro area average of 73%.

After dropping plans to axe fines on small payments due to criticism from the EU, Italy said it would broker a deal to cut fees charged by financial firms on electronic transactions worth up to 30 euros for businesses with annual revenues of up to 400,000 euros.

Rome included a provision in this year's budget that envisaged a tax of up to 50% on net proceeds from those transactions in the absence of an agreement by the end of March. But the deadline was not binding, allowing the parties to keep discussions going.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

