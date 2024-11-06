Italian Sea Group’s Chairman Resigns Amid Leadership Shift

Italian Sea Group S.p.A. (IT:TISG) has released an update.

The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. announces the resignation of Dr. Simona Del Re as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective November 12, 2024, due to personal reasons. Dr. Del Re will continue as Investor Relations & ESG Director until January 15, 2025. The company, a leader in luxury yachting, expresses gratitude for her contributions.

For further insights into IT:TISG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.