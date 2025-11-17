Italian Sea Group S.p.A. (BIT:TISG) Price Target Decreased by 14.05% to 8.11

The average one-year price target for Italian Sea Group S.p.A. (BIT:TISG) has been revised to €8.11 / share. This is a decrease of 14.05% from the prior estimate of €9.44 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €3.74 to a high of €10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.16% from the latest reported closing price of €4.16 / share.

Italian Sea Group S.p.A. Maintains 5.90% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.90%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Italian Sea Group S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TISG is 0.06%, an increase of 10.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 88K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TISG by 1.43% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 47K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 40K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TISG by 8.31% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 39K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TISG by 8.07% over the last quarter.

BPLSX - Boston Partners Long holds 36K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TISG by 20.28% over the last quarter.

