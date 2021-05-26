Italian Sea Group sets IPO price range at 4.15-5.66 eur/shr

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Luxury yacht maker The Italian Sea Group said on Wednesday it set a price range for its listing on the Milan bourse at between 4.15 euros and 5.66 euros per share.

Taking into account this range, the value of company before the planned capital increase is between 181 million and 246 million euros ($221.5-$301 million), it said in a statement.

Last week the group said Milanese fashion group Giorgio Armani SpA and Belgian pharmaceutical entrepreneur Marc Coucke's family investment company would invest in the IPO.

($1 = 0.8172 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

