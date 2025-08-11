Markets

Italian Sea Group H1 Profit Declines

August 11, 2025 — 05:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Italian Sea Group reported that its first half profit declined to 12.2 million euros from 29.0 million euros, prior year. Eearnings per ordinary share was 0.23 euros compared to 0.55 euros. EBITDA declined to 30.4 million euros from 32.4 million euros.

First half total revenues declined to 186.9 million euros from 208.8 million euros, previous year. Operating revenues were 183.5 million euros compared to 189.8 million euros.

