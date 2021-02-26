Italian Sea Group files for IPO on Milan bourse

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Luxury yacht builder Italian Sea Group has presented a request for admission to list on the Milan stock exchange, possibly within the Star segment, the company said on Friday.

It has also submitted to Italian market watchdog Consob a formal authorization request to publish the prospectus for the offering.

Intermonte has been appointed as Global Coordinator, Sponsor and Specialist with Berenberg as Joint Bookrunner.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agniezska Flak)

