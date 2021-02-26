Italian Sea Group files for IPO on Milan bourse

Luxury yacht builder Italian Sea Group has presented a request for admission to list on the Milan stock exchange, possibly within the Star segment, the company said on Friday.

It has also submitted to Italian market watchdog Consob a formal authorization request to publish the prospectus for the offering.

Intermonte has been appointed as Global Coordinator, Sponsor and Specialist with Berenberg as Joint Bookrunner.

