Italian safety shoe maker U-Power aims to launch IPO in July

MILANO, June 18 (Reuters) - Italy's U-Power aims to list on the Milan Stock Exchange in an initial public offering (IPO) to be launched by the end of July, the safety shoe maker said on Friday.

U-Power said its shareholder and Chief Executive Pier Franco Uzzeni, who owns 100% of the group, would sell up to 35% of its stock to institutional investors in the IPO, including the greenshoe option.

The company, which produces safety footwear and technical workwear, reported revenues from contracts with customers of 173 million euros ($206.2 million) in 2020, with a core profit of 43 million euros.

BofA Securities, IMI–Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking are acting as joint global coordinators, while Lazard is the financial advisor.

($1 = 0.8392 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Maria Pia Quaglia and Jan Harvey)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.